Goodbye, Rebecca! Hello, _____?

Five years ago, Rebecca Noble joined Neighborhood Roots as the market manager of Kingfield, Fulton and Nokomis farmers markets.

Since then, she has coordinated hundreds of market days, managed dozens of volunteers and supported more than a hundred local businesses. Her knowledge and dedication helped transform empty parking lots into vibrant community spaces across South Minneapolis.

After five seasons with the markets, she is moving on to new adventures. All of us at Neighborhood Roots want to thank her for everything she has done to make the markets happen.

We recently asked Rebecca to reflect on her time with Neighborhood Roots.

What’s your favorite memory from your five years with Neighborhood Roots?

I have a few favorite memories!

The first-annual Tomato Day celebration at the Fulton Farmers Market back in 2014 was so much fun. Volunteers helped organize crafts and samples and brought toy instruments. Everyone wore red shirts and we had a parade around the market in the middle of the day. One young man even showed up with a trombone to lead the parade!

Another favorite memory was the volunteer recruitment event we held to form a market operations committee for the Nokomis Farmers Market in 2016. The market was still very new, but the enthusiasm from the neighborhood was obvious. It was so great to see everyone connecting and ready to dive in and help make the market happen.

I also loved the first snowy market we’ve ever had at Kingfield in October of this year!

What will you miss most about working at the markets?

I will miss all of the awesome volunteers and vendors and customers that I have had the privilege of working with and getting to know over the past five years. I have been constantly inspired by the commitment of our volunteers and their determination to contribute to their communities.

We have so many vendors whose hard work, creativity and ingenuity is truly remarkable. I will miss all of the regular customers and friendly faces I get to see every week!

What’s the most difficult part of the job?

We have hundreds of vendors, customers, volunteers and sponsors who are all part of the amazing Neighborhood Roots community. With so many folks involved, inevitably conflicts can arise. It can be challenging to realize that you can’t please everyone all the time — even if you really want to!

What message would you like to leave us with?

We are so lucky to have awesome farmers markets in Minneapolis and amazing vendors selling at them. Farmers markets make our neighborhoods better places to live, and they present a unique and important opportunity to buy directly from local growers and food producers.

It takes a whole village to make these markets possible! Be a customer, volunteer, donate, share our social media posts. Every little bit of support is a great help and essential to keeping the markets going strong.

News like this is bittersweet. We will all miss working with Rebecca, but we are excited to see what the future holds for her and for Neighborhood Roots.

Now we have some pretty big shoes to fill. We are currently accepting applications for our next market manager.

If you enjoy working with people, spending time outside and supporting our local food system, please send a cover letter and resume to Executive Director Emily Lund at emily@neighborhoodrootsmn.org . For more information about Neighborhood Roots and the market manager position, visit our website at neighborhoodrootsmn.org

Winter farmers market crostini

Recipe by Rebecca Noble

Ingredients:

Baguette from Sun Street Breads, sliced and toasted

Spreadable goat cheese from Singing Hills Goat Dairy, LoveTree Farmstead or Cosmic Wheel Creamery (you can’t go wrong)

Pickled beets from Martha’s Joy, Brush Prairie Farm or Peter and Carmen

Olive Oil

Balsamic Vinegar

Salt

Pepper

Instructions:

Spread toasted baguette slices with goat cheese. Top the toasts with thinly sliced pickled beets. Drizzle all with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Enjoy!

Pick up all these ingredients at our winter markets at Bachmans on Lyndale on Jan. 26, Feb. 23 and March 23! Visit our website for more details.