Fall at the farmers market

What could be better than a crisp autumn morning at the market?

The Kingfield and Fulton farmers markets run through the end of October, so there are plenty of opportunities to stock up on late-season produce and tasty local foods. Bundle up the family and enjoy every weekend morning celebrating fall at the market.

Apples are everywhere this time of year. Mary Dirty Face Farm, a certified organic fruit grower, will be bringing varieties such as Sweet 16, Liberty, Priscilla, Grimes Golden, Fameuse and Crimson Crisp to the Fulton Farmers Market.

Check out Brand Farms at both Fulton and Kingfield Markets and Havlicek’s orchard at the Kingfield Market. Varieties from these two farms include Harlson, Cortland, Honeycrisp, Keepsake, Snowsweet and more.

Be sure to pick up pumpkins, decorative corn, gourds and squash from Peter’s Pumpkins and Carmen’s Corn, Walsh Ridge and the Davidson’s Farm. Other amazing growers will have cut flowers, Brussels sprouts, root veggies and greens through the end of the season.

Come hungry to the markets and warm up with hot soup from Jen’s Jars (Fulton), pasties from Potter’s Pasties (Fulton), pizza from Northern Fires Pizza (Kingfield) and sambusas from Alimama’s Catering (Kingfield).

The last few weekends of the season will be filled with great live music and fun activities. Gather around for storytime at the Fulton Farmers Market at 9:30 a.m. every Saturday and live music at both Kingfield and Fulton at 10 a.m.

How to help

The Fulton, Kingfield and Nokomis farmers markets are made possible by the generous contributions of time and money from many individuals, small businesses and volunteers in the Southwest Minneapolis community. There are many ways to help keep the Fulton, Kingfield and Nokomis markets thriving for years to come.

One simple way to support the markets is by dining out. On Oct. 15, dine out at Sotarol on 50th & France, which has generously offered to donate 15 percent of their on-site sales for the day to the Fulton Farmers Market.

Volunteers are always needed at the markets. Neighbors like you make the market possible!

Join us for market setup at Fulton or Kingfield 7 a.m.–8:30 a.m. or market teardown 1 p.m.– 2 p.m. Volunteers also help out with storytime at Fulton and cooking demos or kid’s activities at both Fulton and Kingfield.

Email volunteers@neighborhoodrootsmn.org for more information, or just show up and say hello at the info booth.

If you are looking for a volunteer opportunity with a little more commitment, Neighborhood Roots, the organization behind the Fulton, Kingfield and Nokomis farmers markets, is now seeking new recruits for their board of directors.

The board is a group of dedicated individuals who contribute their time and talents in order to ensure the continued development and success of the Neighborhood Roots farmers markets. Board members attend monthly meetings, collaborate on projects and participate in strategic planning for the markets. For more information get in touch by email at Emily@neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Just because the outdoor season ends Oct. 28 doesn’t mean you have to stop shopping local.

Mark your calendar for four awesome Neighborhood Roots Winter Markets on Sunday, Nov. 11 and the Saturdays of Jan. 26, Feb. 23 and March 23. All will take place in the beautiful Greenhouse of Bachman’s Garden Center, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S.

October events

Mark your calendars for the following special events:

Fulton Farmers Market

Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

4901 Chowen Ave. S.

Oct. 6: Jazz music from Preludes to a Blizzard

Oct. 13: A visit from the University of Minnesota Raptor Center

Oct. 20: Autumn Bake-off

Oct. 27: Trick-or-treat at the market

Kingfield Farmers Market

Sundays, 8:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

4310 Nicollet Ave. S.

Oct. 7: Apple sample day

Oct. 14: Autumn Bake-off

Oct. 21: Craft with 3 Bears Landscaping

Oct. 28: Trick-or-treat at the market

