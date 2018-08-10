Halfway there

It’s hard to believe, but we are officially halfway through the outdoor market season.

Minnesota summers go by so fast. Now is the time to shop at the market, connect with hard working local farmers and spend time with your neighborhood community.

There is so much to look forward to at the Fulton Farmers Market in August, September and October. Plenty of favorite summer fruits and vegetables are just coming into season. Find sweet corn, watermelons and tomatoes at the market throughout August and September.

Our amazing certified organic fruit vendor, Mary Dirty Face Farm, will be bringing grapes, plums and apples to the market. Johnson Family Pastures, a small farm out of Centuria, Wisconsin, will be have pasture raised chicken and pork throughout August and grass fed beef beginning in September.

Seasonal veggies like broccoli, cucumbers, green beans, onions and potatoes are going strong. There is no better time of year to cook and eat fresh, healthy, locally produced food.

In addition to the local farm products, there are tasty treats and ready-to-eat foods at each Saturday market.

Throughout the second half of the season, be sure to check out paleo nut bars from Candor Bar, herbal teas from Well Rooted Teas, creative and delicious fermented foods from Topos Ferments and vegetable based soups from Jen’s Jars. Come to the market hungry for tasty eats from Potter’s Pasties, Oh Crepe and Twin Cities Paella.

There are lots of awesome activities at the market over the next couple of months. Make a date with friends, bring the kids and mark your calendars for the following special events:

Aug. 11: Cooking demo with the Wedge Co-op, 10 a.m.–noon

Every week, gather around for a volunteer led storytime 9:30–10 a.m. and live music 10 a.m.–noon.

Weather permitting, the Hero Heating and Cooling bounce house will be up at the Fulton Farmers Market 10 a.m.–noon throughout the month of September. Huge thanks to Hero for supporting the Neighborhood Roots farmers markets.

The Fulton Farmers Market and its sibling markets, Nokomis (4 p.m.–8 p.m. Wednesdays, 52nd & Chicago) and Kingfield (8:30 a.m.–1 p.m. Sundays, 43rd & Nicollet), are all run by the nonprofit Neighborhood Roots. Neighborhood Roots farmers markets are made possible by folks like you who generously support the markets with their time and resources.

To learn more about volunteering or financially supporting the Fulton, Kingfield and Nokomis farmers markets, visit neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

We’ll see you at the Fulton Farmers Market every Saturday morning from now through Oct. 27!

Green bean and tomato salad with bacon and pine nut dressing

Adapted from Food & Wine 1989

Ingredients

¼ cup pine nuts

1 ¼ pound green beans

2 medium beefsteak or heirloom tomatoes, cut into wedges

6 ounces smoky slab bacon, trimmed of excess fat and cut into ¼ inch dice

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

½ teaspoon sugar

½ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to 375. Toast pine nuts in a shallow baking pan in the oven until golden brown, about 10 minutes.

Cook green beans in a large pot of salted boiling water, about 5 minutes. Drain and rinse in cold water. Place drained green beans on plater and place the tomato wedges around the beans.

In a small skillet, cook the bacon over low heat until crisp and golden, about 10 minutes. Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of the bacon fat. Add the olive oil to the skillet. Stir in vinegar, sugar, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil and simmer, stirring, until the sugar is dissolved, about 1 minute. Add the pine nuts and pour the dressing over the beans and tomatoes. Serve at once.

Fulton Farmers Market

Saturdays 8:30 am – 1:00 pm

4901 Chowen Ave. S