Dine out for farmers markets

Most people don’t realize it truly takes a village to make each and every farmers market happen. There’s an incredible amount of community and generosity that is needed in order to bring healthy food, drinks and crafts to our neighborhoods.

Neighborhood Roots is a volunteer-driven non-profit organization in Minneapolis that operates the Nokomis, Fulton and Kingfield farmers markets, bringing you 68 market days every year. These are self-sustaining markets with most funding coming from donations and sponsorships from local business owners and neighborhood residents. We work hard to keep our vendor fees low because so many of our farmers and small business owners are just getting started.

Because of the generosity of our neighborhoods and local small businesses, Neighborhood Roots has been able to serve as a business incubator for many of our vendors, including well known Minneapolis spots like Bogart’s Doughnut Co. and Rise Bagels. We supported 111 Minneapolis farms and businesses in 2017 by offering them a place to market and sell their products, and we’re getting ready to top that in 2018.

Our neighborhood businesses do a lot to support the farmers markets through sponsorships, partnerships and collaborations. We strive for creative partnerships that provide mutual benefits and support the overarching goal of bringing neighbors together to buy, eat and learn about local food.

One of the fun ways we partner with restaurants in our neighborhoods is through Dine Out for the Markets events. Through these events, neighbors are invited to eat at select restaurants and the restaurant commits to donate a portion of sales to the markets.

You may have attended our Dine Out event in April with Broders’ Pasta Bar, Broders’ Cucina Italiana and Terzo. Thanks to everyone at Broders’ who helped make this event happen, and thanks to our neighbors for coming out in masses to eat delicious food and support the markets.

We have two opportunities to Dine Out for the Markets coming up on Mondays in June and we hope you’ll join us.

Dine Out for the Markets at Agra Culture Kitchen & Press

When: Monday, June 11

Where: Agra Culture Kitchen, 3717 W. 50th St.

What: Eat. Drink. Support. Fifteen percent of all in-store sales will go to the Fulton, Kingfield and Nokomis farmers markets

The crew at Agra Culture Kitchen believes that, as the agricultural philosopher Wendell Berry said, “Eating is an agricultural act.” At Agra Culture, they are all about eating real food, and every time you eat at Agra Culture you’re reminded that healthy and tasty can be found on the same plate. That’s why we are so excited about our Neighborhood Roots and Agra Culture Kitchen partnership — because bringing neighbors together to buy, eat and learn about local food supports both of our missions.

Dine Out for the Markets at The Lowbrow

When: Monday, June 25

Where: The Lowbrow, 4244 Nicollet Ave.

What: Eat. Drink. Support. Ten percent of all sales will go to the Fulton, Kingfield and Nokomis farmers markets

The Lowbrow is committed to bringing scratch-made comfort food to your plate using locally farmed, sustainably grown ingredients. They’re also dedicated and deeply rooted in community relationships. They give back weekly with a Dine Out Give Back program. Every Monday night when you eat at The Lowbrow, you support a different local charitable group. The Neighborhood Roots and The Lowbrow partnership is rooted in our mutual desire to promote vibrant community together.

We hope you’ll join us at Agra Culture Kitchen and The Lowbrow for good, healthy food and the opportunity to support and help our local farmers markets continue to thrive.

Kirsten Arbeiter and Kayla Bryant serve on the board of directors for Neighborhood Roots, the organization behind the Fulton, Kingfield and Nokomis farmers markets.