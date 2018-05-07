Six months in the sun

The sun is shining and the weather is warm. Farmers market season is finally here!

The Fulton Farmers Market opens for its seventh season on Saturday, May 19, and the Kingfield Farmers Market launches into its 17th season on Sunday, May 20. In a little less than a month, the Nokomis Farmers Market will open for its fifth season on Wednesday, June 13.

The six-month outdoor season of the Fulton, Kingfield and Nokomis farmers markets is a unique opportunity to connect with food producers and shrink your food footprint. All of the vendors at Neighborhood Roots farmers markets make or grow everything they sell, and most live within an hour-and-a-half radius of the market.

Shopping at the farmers market means your money goes directly into the hands of hardworking farmers and food makers. Your family and your community are nourished when you do your weekly grocery shopping at the markets!

Spring came a little late this year, so fruits and veggies at the market will start off slowly, with variety and abundance growing each week. Farmers will have plenty of fruit and vegetable plant starts for the first month, so come ready to fill your garden.

Early season veggies include radishes, rhubarb, spring greens and asparagus, soon to be followed by spring favorites like strawberries, snap peas, green onions and new potatoes. Starting right at the beginning of the season, farmers will be bringing meats, cheeses, honey, maple syrup, preserves and even wool fiber.

We are excited to welcome lots of new farmers and food makers to the markets this year, along with the many tried and true vendors who will be returning.

At the Fulton Farmers Market, check out the unique and delicious fermented vegetables from Topos Ferments; stock up on pasture raised chicken, pork and beef from Johnson Family Pastures; and sip a refreshing kombucha from Nifty Brewing. Finca ElMar Coffee Co. will also be joining Fulton this year with coffee beans and fresh-brewed coffee direct from their family farm in Honduras.

Say hello to a few new faces at Kingfield this year as well. Double Dog Kombucha will be bringing cans of delicious kombucha with unique flavors. Try tasty gyoza and bahn mi sandwiches from Dumpling, and pick up early season, greenhouse-grown fruits and veggies from Frost Kissed Farm.

Nokomis should be your Wednesday afternoon destination this year. New vendors include Moonchild Naturals, who will have naturally flavored sparkling beverages; Brush Prairie Farm, with fruits, mushrooms and veggies; and Wha’ Jamaican, who will be cooking up tasty jamaican fare.

For a full list of the many brand new and returning vendors, visit our website at neighborhoodrootsmn.org and subscribe to the market newsletters.

In addition to shopping for tasty, local foods, the Fulton, Kingfield and Nokomis farmers markets are a great place to connect with your neighborhood community. Each week, the market will have kids activities, cooking demos, live music and much more! Mark your calendar for seed planting at Kingfield on May 20, the rhubarb bake-off at Fulton on June 9 and the opening day celebration at Nokomis on June 13.

In order to make all the markets happen, we need help from neighborhood folks like you. Volunteers help with market setup and teardown, storytime, kids activities, cooking demos and more. As little as an hour or two per month can make a huge difference. For more information on volunteering at the market, send an email to volunteers@neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

The 2018 season of the Fulton, Kingfield, and Nokomis farmers markets will be filled with amazing local foods and quality time spent with your community. Mark your calendars for the opening days, and don’t miss a single market.

The six-month season goes by fast!

Neighborhood Roots farmers markets 2018 schedule

Fulton Farmers Market

8:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

Saturdays, May 19–Oct. 27

4901 Chowen Ave. S.

Kingfield Farmers Market

8:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

Sundays, May 20–Oct. 28

4310 Nicollet Ave. S.

Nokomis Farmers Market

4 p.m.–8 p.m.

Wednesdays, June 13–Sept. 26

5167 Chicago Ave. S.

Rebecca Noble is the Farmers Market Manager for Neighborhood Roots. She has been working for the markets since 2014.