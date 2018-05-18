It’s finally opening weekend for Neighborhood Roots outdoor farmers markets.

Neighborhood Roots is a small nonprofit that operates Kingfield, Fulton and Nokomis Farmers Markets, as well as the indoor Winter Markets at Bachman’s on Lyndale. Dozens of volunteers, more than a hundred vendors and a few staff members work together to bring three farmers markets to South Minneapolis.

Not only do these markets provide a great way to spend a day, they support small farmers and stimulate our local economy. Minnesota farmers have worked through snow, sleet and rain to bring us fresh food, so let’s show our appreciation by buying our groceries directly from the folks who grow them. Grab your shopping list (and a friend or two), and meet us at the market!

Bright and early on Saturday, May 19, we kick off Fulton Farmers Market. Just a few blocks northeast from 50th & France you will find family-friendly activities, great food and live music every Saturday all summer.

Join us on opening day to pick up fantastic fungi from Cherry Tree Mushrooms, tasty treats from Wicked Tarts and early season produce like radishes, rhubarb, greens and even hoophouse strawberries. Local guitar-picker and farmers market favorite Matthew St. Francis will set the scene for the first of many marvelous market days.

If you have a few things left on your grocery list, join us again on Sunday at the first day of Kingfield Farmers Market.

The folks at Uproot Farm will have plenty of perky plants to populate your vegetable garden. Don’t forget to stock up on meat and eggs from Sunshine Harvest, a fourth-generation farm located less than an hour south of the market. Sunstreet Breads and Sift Gluten-Free will have a variety of baked goods for every taste and tolerance.

In addition to supporting local farms at the farmers markets, you can connect with other organizations working on issues important to your community.

Be sure to stop by the Kingfield Neighborhood Association table to learn about how to get involved in the environmental sustainability movement in your community. Play a waste-sorting game and sign up to win your very own household composting kit.

Want to help spread the word about organics recycling? Ask them about hosting your own Green House Party.

Even if you spend every weekend out of town, you don’t have to miss out!

Nokomis Farmers Market will be open every Wednesday from mid-June through September. This evening market is located on Chicago Avenue, one block south of Minnehaha Creek.

Take a creekside bike ride to enjoy the same awesome variety of food and activities you expect from Neighborhood Roots. Northern Fire Pizza will be there every week selling seasonal specialties, so make a habit of grabbing a slice while you do some midweek grocery shopping.

The 2018 season of the Fulton, Kingfield and Nokomis farmers markets is a great opportunity to get to spend time with your farmers, family and friends while supporting our local economy. Mark your calendars and make a habit of buying groceries at your closest farmers market.

It takes a village to organize and support a farmers market. There are volunteer opportunities for all ages and abilities, including staffing our information table and reading stories to our youngest neighbors.

If you’re a morning person (or want to become one), volunteering to help set up the market is a good way to get a little exercise and meet new people. Whatever your interest, we have a project for you. A couple hours a month can make all the difference.

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer, please contact us at 207-7893 or volunteers@neighborhoodrootsmn.org. For more information, including directions and vendor lists, visit neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

See you at the market!

Emily Lund is executive director of Neighborhood Roots. P.S.: Opening day of Kingfield Farmers Market is also her birthday!

Fulton Farmers Market

8:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

Saturdays, May 19–Oct. 27

4901 Chowen Ave. S

Kingfield Farmers Market

8:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

Sundays, May 20–Oct. 28

4310 Nicollet Ave. S.

Nokomis Farmers Market

4 p.m.–8 p.m.

Wednesdays, June 13–Sept. 26

5167 Chicago Ave. S.