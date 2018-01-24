Support local farmers all year round

A new year invites us to reflect on the past and envision the future. For me, this year brings an amazing opportunity to work for an organization that shares my personal passion for local food.

I am honored to serve as the new executive director of Neighborhood Roots, a small nonprofit that is best known for operating Kingfield Farmers Market, Fulton Farmers Market and Nokomis Farmers Market. Our mission is to bring neighbors together to buy, eat and learn about local food.

We support local farmers and small businesses, promote vibrant community and effect important changes in food and agriculture policy. You might associate farmers markets with summertime in Minneapolis, but our farmers are working all year to bring you local produce, meat and dairy products.

Join us at the Neighborhood Roots Winter Farmers Markets the Saturdays of Jan. 27, Feb. 24 and March 24. All markets will take place 9:00 a.m.–1:30 p.m. in the Bachman’s greenhouse at 6010 Lyndale Ave. S. Our winter markets are a great opportunity support our farmers and celebrate local agriculture.

Something for everyone

The meat lovers can stock up on chicken, pork, beef and lamb from Auntie Annie’s Fields, Sunshine Harvest Farm and Johnson Family Pastures. On average, our meat vendors travel less than 50 miles to reach the market. They are all family operations who are committed to raising their livestock humanely and sustainably.

Can’t get enough of their products? Consider signing up for a farm share in 2018. It’s like a CSA (community-supported agriculture) program for meat producers. Ask the farmers for more details.

It wouldn’t be a Midwest farmers market without cheese. Take your pick of cow, goat or sheep.

Love Tree Farmstead specializes in cage-aged sheep milk cheeses and European-style dried lamb. They also hold pizza parties on their farm during the summer that feature cave-aged dough.

Singing Hills Goat Dairy makes chèvre, feta, curds and yogurt with the help of a couple dozen Saanen and Nubian goats. Try their chevre with herbs in olive oil on a crusty bread for a real treat.

Head over to Cosmic Wheel Creamery for grassfed cow’s milk cheeses. They make everything from manchego to ricotta, so there is always something new to try.

Got a sweet tooth? We got you covered.

Groveland Confection will be there for all our chocolate lovers with treats like chocolate dipped s’mores and coffee dark chocolate bark. For those who like simple sweetness, Walsh Ridge Farm will have jam, syrup and honey for sale. Did you know that Bogart’s Donuts Co. got its start at Kingfield Farmers Market? They’ll be with us again at the January market, slinging donuts to go with your Cafe Palmira coffee.

Don’t forget to eat your fruits and vegetables. The Bachman’s greenhouse will be jammed packed with dried, pickled and fermented produce, as well as fresh apples, squash and root vegetables. Spice things up with hot picked vegetables from Martha’s Joy or add some color with rainbow carrots and purple daikon radish from Whetstone Farm.

You can still eat local, even in January.

The market is completely indoors, kid-friendly and fully accessible. There is also plenty of seating if you need to take a break.

Bachman’s is located on the Metro Transit Route 4 bus line, and parking is available. If shopping is making you hungry, grab a bite from Twin Cities Paella or Root to Rise Kitchen. Add a few drinks from Able Brewing and music from folks like the Roe Family Singers, and we have ourselves a party.

See you Saturday!