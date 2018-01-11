Neighborhood Roots Winter Markets in 2018!

Happy New Year! The heart of winter is an excellent time to challenge yourself to eat more local foods and try creative seasonal recipes.

Neighborhood Roots, the organization behind the Fulton, Kingfield, and Nokomis Farmers Markets will be hosting three Winter Farmers Markets in 2018. Mark your calendar for the Saturdays of Jan. 27, Feb. 24 and March 24. All markets will take place 9:00 a.m.–1:30 p.m. in the Bachman’s greenhouse, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S.

Even though the growing season is long past, vendors will still have storage vegetables and preserves along with amazing pasture-raised meats, farmstead cheeses, fresh bread and so much more. Find lots of seasonal recipes on our website. Plan some meals and bring your reusable shopping bags to stock up on local goodness.

In addition to being a great opportunity to shop directly from farmers and producers, the 2018 indoor farmers markets are fun winter events. Thaw out in the warm greenhouse space, enjoy live music all morning long and beer or wine available for sale by the glass.

We checked in with a few Neighborhood Roots market vendors to see what they are up to during the wintertime. Be sure to say hi to them in person at the upcoming winter markets.

Jean and Eldon Davidson of Davidson’s Farm bring veggies, honey and tasty jams and jellies to the Nokomis, Fulton and Kingfield Farmers Markets during the outdoor market season. In December, they wrapped up taking care of the remaining produce and finished maintenance on farm equipment and tools for the winter.

During January, they are headed down to Florida to enjoy sunshine and warm weather while visiting family and friends. Once they come back to Minnesota, they will start preparing for the next growing season. Be sure to stop by their table at the February and March winter markets to sample some amazing preserves and purchase tasty dried beans.

For the folks at Brand Farms, the winter season has been much busier than usual. Aaron Brand and company are busy making tasty apple chips from last season’s apples and pressing the last of the cider for the season.

After building a brand new chicken coop last year, egg production is higher than ever, and demand for farm fresh eggs is just as high. Be sure to pick up some of the tasty apple products from Brand Farms at the winter markets in January, February and March.

During the outdoor season, Dorothy Stainbrook owns and operates Health Glen Organic Farm and Kitchen out of Forest Lake. Her blueberries and award-winning jams and shrubs were available for most of the season at the Kingfield Market in 2017. This winter, she is busy selling preserves and condiments at winter markets around town. In between markets, she does online health coaching.

Dorothy takes time during the winter to plan and prepare for the next year both personally and professionally. She tries to take a little break each month, which usually involves a fun outdoor activity like hiking, skiing or swimming. Stock up on tasty products from Heath Glen at the January, February and March winter markets.

Andrew and Margo of Clover Bee Farm have brought their beautiful, certified organic produce to the Kingfield Farmers Market for the past two years. One very exciting change in the works over the winter time is their pending purchase of new farmland near Taylors Falls, Wisconsin.

In between seasons, Margo has taken a job cleaning homes in Hudson, Wisconsin (including a huge one with nine bathrooms). Andrew has begun his first year as a school bus driver and is having a blast getting to know the smart, funny kids who take his route. He even got to host a screaming contest before the kids got out of school for winter break!

In their spare time, they’ve been enjoying their favorite TV series, History Channel’s “Vikings,” continuing to expand their farming knowledge and spending time researching and talking with the First Nations people who lived in and around the area where they are hoping to purchase new land.

They look forward to continue being stewards of the land by farming organically and bringing healthy, fresh food to their community. We look forward to seeing Andrew and Margo at the market again this spring!

Darla Evanosky, proprietor of UMSF Preserves, creates amazing jams, jellies and condiments available at the Kingfield Farmers Market during the outdoor season. This winter, she is settling into her new 1900-era home in South Minneapolis, fixing things up and trying to keep warm.

Darla continues to work her regular job as the front-of-house manager at the Modern Times Cafe throughout the winter. For fun, she’s been watching the Harry Potter movies and reading post-apocalyptic novels, including “Future Home of the Living God” by Louise Erdrich.

2018 promises to be another great year for Neighborhood Roots Farmers Markets. Make it a priority to shop local and connect with your community this winter!