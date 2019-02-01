Demand a clean energy future

Going into 2019, I can’t help but think about what may change for me and those I love. While my partner and I deal with the tribulations of our first Minneapolis winter on our own, we can’t help but think about how some of the most vulnerable in our community will struggle to adapt to increasingly hostile weather in this state.

Rich or poor, black, brown or white, rural or urban, every gender, every age, each of us belong in Minnesota’s future. That starts with clean air, clean water and a stable climate. But that’s not enough. We need an economy that’s fair, a society that’s inclusive and a democracy that works for all of us.

I often feel overwhelmed by what I hear about climate change. But this year, I’m excited because a movement for 100 percent clean energy is growing across the state. The bad news is that greedy fossil fuel executives want Minnesota to stay stuck in the past. They want us to keep importing dirty fossil fuels just to line their own pockets.

Minnesotans long ago figured out how to survive brutal winters, so Minnesotans definitely have the innovation it takes to create a new way of powering our lives.

We have a once-in-a-generation chance to get this transition right. We’re already building this new economy, and we must make sure this economy includes everyone. I want to see accessible transportation and healthy people in my southwest corner of Minneapolis.

I know that together we can make this happen. It’s up to us to build this future. That’s why I’m joining the 100 Percent Campaign’s Lobby Day Feb. 5 at the Capitol. I encourage each of you to join me and demand the clean energy future we all need.

Emma Erdahl

East Isles