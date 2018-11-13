Invest in sustainable growth

Minneapolis just barely lands among the 50 largest U.S. cities by population, currently ranking 46th. However, we are growing faster than several of the largest cities in the country, including New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Chicago.

Why? Among many reasons are our highly educated workforce, high quality of life and abundant job opportunities.

Our robust growth presents an important opportunity to improve our public infrastructure, reduce our carbon emissions and guide development in neighborhoods throughout the city through smart investments to meet the needs of people who do — and will — live, work, visit and invest in Minneapolis now and in the coming decades.

The Minneapolis 2040 plan ensures that new growth and development in our city is healthy, sustainable and equitable for everyone. The plan envisions increased housing and transit that will reduce how much residents rely on driving and make it more convenient and pleasant to walk, bike and ride public transit.

Increasing density will make our city work better for more people. The Minneapolis 2040 plan lays out sound goals and strategies to encourage density and ensure our city continues to grow and does so more equitably. It is an inclusive and optimistic vision for Minneapolis and one worthy of our enthusiastic support.

Katie Hatt, Sierra Club North Star Chapter volunteer

Lyndale