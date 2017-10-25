Ward 11 needs Quincy’s experience

Ward 11 residents have been fortunate the last eight years to be represented on the Minneapolis City Council by a very committed and competent public servant, Council Member John Quincy. He has worked tirelessly as an advocate, not only for the neighborhoods that he represents but also for the broader Minneapolis community.

As a Tangletown Neighborhood Association board member for the past 10 years and former chair of that board, I have personally observed John’s avid support for local businesses and residents. I can count very few events that I have attended in Ward 11 where John was not present.

We found him to be very responsive to calls to his office for information or assistance. He always went above and beyond to follow up on matters, such as working with us to jumpstart organics recycling, setting up meetings for Washburn High School traffic and safety issues, supporting the affordable housing project, Creekside Commons (despite some local objections) and restoring $12 million in funds to the neighborhoods via the Neighborhood Revitalization Program.

John’s MBA degree, his finance background and his experience as the chair of the Budget Committee will be invaluable to the City Council in the coming years. He has been key in helping the city navigate through the complex financial considerations in tough budget years and will provide us with much needed stability.

With challenges from the state and federal levels, we need someone with experience and proven ability to see us through these next few years of uncertainty. Now is not the time to bring in newcomers or fledglings in this area. With the very competitive mayoral race and other council seats up for grabs, we need consistency in leadership.

John is one of the biggest consensus builders on the council and is well respected by other members, as well as city staff, city leaders and state legislators. He was elected DFL majority leader by his colleagues and serves as chair of both the Ways and Means and Budget committees.

Because of his business and government experience, he can provide the continuity we need to keep our city on our forward path. The long list of his endorsers, including Senator Scott Dibble, former mayor R.T. Rybak and Rep. Jean Wagenius, speaks for itself.

Let’s keep a proven leader on the council.

Mary Jane Mitchell

Tangletown