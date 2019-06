Spring offers shutterbugs a plethora of photo opportunities as the city awakens from its winter slumber with longer hours of daylight. Everything from tree and flower blossoms, sailboat prep, trolley runs, hammocking, farmers markets, festivals, pools and water fountains are on display. As the naturalist and writer Hal Borland reminds us, “No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn.”

Email your photos of Southwest Minneapolis’ natural scenery or wildlife to smosborg@gmail.com.