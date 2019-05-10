Docks, buoys, boats

Ice out on Minneapolis’ lakes fell between April 6 and April 9 this year, and the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has been busy with the annual sailboat buoy lottery. Permits for 380 buoys are issued annually on lakes Bde Maka Ska, Harriet and Nokomis.

“Spring dock and buoy setting is heavily weather and wind dependent” said Matt Diaz, operations manager with the Park Board.

The Park Board expects to finish setting up public docks and buoys on the Chain of Lakes by mid-May. Sailboats can

be placed on the lakes shortly afterward.

As these pictures show, docks, buoys and boats offer photographers excellent perspective, depth and visual interest, especially during sunrises, sunsets, storms and changing seasons.

Three Generations Capturing the Moment

More of Steven Mosborg’s photographs, along with pictures taken by his father and daughter, can be seen in a new exhibit.

When: Opening reception 1 p.m. Sunday, May 5

Where: First Universalist Church of Minneapolis

Email your photos of Southwest Minneapolis’ natural scenery or wildlife to smosborg@gmail.com.