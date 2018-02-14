One of the great benefits of winter in Minneapolis is the ability to get outside and enjoy the beauty of our frozen lakes. Here, local skating stars Thomas Lahiff and Ruth Wadsworth take a spin on Cedar Lake in winter 1923. Lahiff was creative both on and off the ice; the nephew of Elizabeth C. Quinlan, Lahiff was a well-known businessman and worked as advertising manager at the Young-Quinlan department store in downtown Minneapolis. At the time of this photo, Wadsworth was known as one of the best “fancy” skaters in the region.

Image from Hennepin History Museum’s collection. Learn more about the museum and its offerings at hennepinhistory.org or 870-1329.