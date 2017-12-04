End the year in gratitude

Who made a difference for you in 2017?

Here’s your chance to let them know.

We’ve made it a tradition at the Southwest Journal to end every year by letting our readers say “thank you” in print. We want to hear about the neighbor who brightens your day, the local business owner who makes every customer feel special, the city employee who goes above and beyond the call of duty, the organization making positive change in your life.

Our annual “Thank you, Southwest” feature runs in print and online Dec. 28. To be considered for inclusion, please submit your brief message of thanks by Dec. 21.

Submit your thank you notes via email to dthomas@southwestjournal.com or write to:

Southwest Journal editor

1115 Hennepin Ave.

Minneapolis, MN 55403