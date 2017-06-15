A park of many names

Thomas Lowry Park, located in Lowry Hill, has been known by several names over the years. It was called Douglas Triangle in 1907, then Mount Curve Triangle in 1925; it retained that name until 1984, when the name was changed yet again, this time to Thomas Lowry Park. This photograph is undated, but shows the result of an ambitious $100,000 project in the mid-1920s project to add a pergola, brick terraces and landscaping. Observant readers may notice that the photograph is labeled “Douglas Park”; the name continued to pop up from time to time for several decades following its original name change. (Photograph by Kammerdiener.)

Photograph from the collection of the Hennepin History Museum. Learn more about the museum and its offerings at hennepinhistory.org or 870-1329.