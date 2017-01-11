Shoppers on Nicollet Mall

Photo courtesy Hennepin History Museum; for more information about the museum, please visit hennepinhistory.org.

Bustling crowds of downtown workers and holiday shoppers make their way down a brand-new Nicollet Mall in late 1967.

Nicollet Avenue, long a central downtown shopping street, had just opened following its conversion into a curving pedestrian thoroughfare. This photograph was taken outside of Dayton’s, now Macy’s department store.

The late 1960s and early 1970s was a transformative era for downtown Minneapolis; other major downtown projects of the time included a rapidly expanding skyway system and the completion of the IDS Center in 1972.