Nicollet Park, 1953

LYNDALE — Between 1896 and 1955, local residents lined up outside Nicollet Park, located on Nicollet Avenue between 31st and Lake streets, to watch the minor league Minneapolis Miller play ball. The Minneapolis Keystones, a local African-American team, also called Nicollet Park home from 1908 to 1911. This photograph captures the end of an era, showing as it does the 1955 destruction of the storied ballpark. The four-acre park had been sold a few years prior, and when the stadium finally came down in 1955, its replacement — the now also-demolished Metropolitan Stadium — was being built in Bloomington.