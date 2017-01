The Hennepin-Lake intersection in Uptown was dressed for the season in this photograph from Hennepin History Museum’s collection. On the far left is the Hove’s grocery store, now Lunds & Byerlys. Also on the left is the old Rainbow Café. Founded in 1919, the Rainbow was a local icon and a popular destination for diners from across the Twin Cities. Both buildings remain today, although the parking lot in the middle has been replaced by retail and office space.