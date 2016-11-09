Catching up on biking and walking news

It’s a great time to take a walk or a bike ride with trees changing color, cooler temperatures and new bike facilities!

Recent weeks were full of big announcements about biking and walking: a number of new facilities were unveiled, census data showing bike commuting is on the rise was released, the Minneapolis Bicycle Coalition announced it is expanding its mission to include pedestrian advocacy work and more.

If you missed the stories, keep reading for a roundup on the latest news about biking and walking in Minneapolis.

The dust is beginning to settle after a summer of record-setting street construction.

The Franklin Avenue Bridge reopened with widened sidewalks, a protected bike lane and the first automatic bicycle counter. Ride across to see your transportation choice acknowledged and counted.

West River Road has reopened after two years of construction following a landslide in the summer of 2014.

Protection has been added to the bike lane on Blaisdell Avenue South from 29th to 40th streets.

Protected bike lanes are open on 3rd Avenue downtown from 1st Street South to 16th Street East.

Downtown residents and workers should check out a recent post on the Coalition’s blog about the frustrating gap emerging on Washington Avenue from the end of the new protected bike lanes at 5th Street to the University of Minnesota’s West Bank campus.