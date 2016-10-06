What to do with old electronics?

It is fun to get new electronics — or toys, as I like to call them.

I enjoying setting them up and always keep my packaging and boxes for a few months just in case I need to return something. I always recommend that clients keep their boxes too. So now that there is new equipment, what do you do with old electronics?

I get asked this question all of the time. If it is a printer or a home theater system, I often take the devices with me and see if I can find a new home for them. However, outdated computers and monitors are not so easy to find homes for.

Luckily, there are options out there to recycle your old electronics. According to recycling center Tech Dump, “The EPA estimates that there are 200 million recyclable cell phones stashed in drawers that could be recycled. Recycling those phones would recapture precious metals and rare earth elements for reuse and mitigate the environmental impact of our cell phone addiction!”

While there are quite a few options out there, most charge a recycling fee, so you want to look out for that when choosing where to recycle your electronics. Below are a few options to consider. Please do not just throw electronics out in the trash, as there are harmful components within them that can be bad for the environment. Also, in some of the cases below, there may be an ability to extend the life of your electronics.

To start, the City of Minneapolis allows electronics to be included in solid waste, and there is no charge for up to two items per recycling day. Items are left out on your curb or in your alley and are marked by trash collectors for later pickup. Items include TVs and monitors, which other places charge fees to recycle. Check out the city’s website (ci.minneapolis. mn.us/solid-waste/whattodo/electronics- recycling) for more info on which specific electronics can be recycled.