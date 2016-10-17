Looking from the light into the dark

“The universe is a memory-filled world of constant and enduring interconnection — a world where everything … acts on and interacts with everything else.”

—Ervin Laszlo, “Science and the Akashic Field”

On a recent Wednesday night, 15 of us sat under the vortex of the Lake Harriet Spiritual Center dome and

had a conversation about dark matter and dark energy led by a political science graduate. For 45 minutes, the assortment of us — none of who

to my knowledge had any particular scientific career — learned in layman’s terms what we could about the mysterious force and energy that makes up 95 percent of the universe.

And then we sought to apply the comprehension of that to our lives.

There can be a “hippy-dippy-ness” to any discussion that has the word “consciousness” in it when the word isn’t simply referring to neurons doing their dance inside our brain matter. For many of us, consciousness is a practical matter: coming out of dreamland or anesthesia, helping us remember childhood stories, giving us a particular angle on the upcoming election, storing away details like which streets to take without relying on Siri’s voice to guide us.

But consciousness, to those of us who have been meeting for a few years as part of an Institute of Noetic Sciences chapter group in Linden Hills, is more than what our brains help us think and perceive. It is also what we don’t perceive, due to the limitations of our brain, but might subtly be aware of.