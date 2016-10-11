A day at Fulton Farmers Market

Saturday, 6:45 a.m. I pull into the parking lot of the Lake Harriet Methodist Church where our Fulton Farmers Market is held, waving to Lue of Yer Yang’s Produce and Moses of Dawn2Dusk Farm as I pass their parked trucks on the street. They wait patiently for the “go” signal from staff indicating that they can begin their set-up.

After Rebecca, our market manager, opens up our storage shed and breaker box, we huddle with our assistant market manager, Jess, to check in about last minute changes in vendor stall locations.

7:00 a.m.

Todd cruises up on his bike, followed soon afterwards this morning by Christine. Now our Neighborhood Roots organization’s board chair, Todd has his hands plenty full with other market matters, yet he helps out with Saturday morning setup almost weekly. He calls it “addicting,” and often he’ll call his wife Lisa during a pause in our setup to coordinate their grocery list. “Hey hon, do we need bacon? I could pick up some tomatoes, too, and we could make BLTs to finish off our bread…”

A summer of family trips and kids off from school means that Christine has been volun- teering perhaps once a month for morning setup. We have been an ongoing recipient of her volun- teer efforts for years, and we are grateful for her and a mix of others’ setup and teardown help on a variety of different schedules.

We chat about their other plans for the weekend, and together we start carting our six market tents, 16 tables and 65-plus chairs across the parking lot while our vendors trickle in.