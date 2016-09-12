Native plants that play well with others

Sometimes — and very accurately — called quicksilver weed, early meadow

is a beautiful shade plant with tall stalks and delicate, lobed leaves. It’s the flowers you have to worry about: tiny, frizzy and white, they’re never going to inspire any songs or poems. Worse yet, let those dry seed heads do their thing and soon your garden will become a sea of early meadow rue. I’ve been pulling

it out for years. Still, since I do love early meadow rue’s form and leaves, I’ve kept a few plants and taken to cutting off the flowers in early spring to keep them from spreading. That seems to be working fairly well so far.

If you’re looking for a few well- behaved natives for shade, some of the groundcovers and flowers I’d recom- mend are: Jack-in-the pulpit (Arisaema species), Virginia bluebells (Mertensia virginica), cardinal flower (Lobelia cardinalis), large-flowered bellwort (Uvularia grandiflora), May apple (Podophyllum peltatum), bloodroot (Sanguinaria canadensis), Culver’s root (Veronicastrum virginicum), Solomon’s seal, trillium, trout lilies, zigzag gold- enrod (Solidago flexicaulis), sensitive fern (Onoclea sensibilis), cinnamon fern (Osmunda cinnamomea), maidenhair fern (Adiatum pedatum) and lady fern (Athyrium filix-femina).

If you look up some of these plants, you’ll notice that they are the sorts that bloom early in the spring and then go dormant, leaving you with bare spots for much of the season. To cover those up I like to plant nonnatives that do well in the shade and mature a little later, such as lady’s mantle (Alchamilla mollis), astilbes, brunnera (Brunnera macro- pylla), primroses (Primula species), lungworts (Pulmonaria species), Japa- nese painted ferns and hostas.

Looking for reasonably well-behaved native flowers and groundcovers for sunny locales? Some of my favorites are prairie smoke (Geum triflorum), pussy toes (Antennaria neglecta), wild blue indigo (Baptisia australis), butterfly weed (Asclepias tuberosa), swamp milkweed (Asclepias incarnata), hoary vervain (Verbena stricta), gray-headed cone- flower (Ratibida pinnata), pasque flower (Pulsatilla patens), turtlehead (Chelone glabra), gayfeather prairie blazing star (Liatris pycnostachya), purple prairie clover (Dalea purpurea), bunched ironweed (Vernonica fasciculata), bee balm (Monarda) and black-eyed Susans (Rudbeckia).