Embrace the spirit of trees this autumn

When most people think of the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, they think of flowers — colorful and fragrant plots of roses, azaleas, chry- santhemums and giant dahlias. All that showy color isn’t why I go to the Arboretum, though. I go for the trees.

Trails wandering through 1,200 acres of prairie and woods environments are peppered with groupings of graceful elms, weeping pines and even the beautiful bog Tamarack, the only decid- uous tree that turns yellow and loses its needles in fall. But you won’t find my two favorite trees on any Arboretum map.

American black walnut

My second-to-favorite tree at the Arboretum

is an American black walnut. It’s about 5-feet across and 12-feet long but only a couple inches thick. This particular tree was actually cut down decades ago but lives on as a fine craft wood- working library table.

The Arboretum was established in 1958. In 1974 they commissioned legendary Minnesota architect Edwin Lunde to design the Education and Research Building, home to the Andersen Horticultural Library named after former governor Elmer Anderson. Anderson and his wife, Eleanor, had the brilliant idea to commis- sion master woodworker George Nakashima (1905–1990) to design furniture, display cases and shelves for a library specializing in plant sciences.

A major figure in the American craft movement, Nakashima was known for his tree-slab tables with natural edges that show the actual width of a tree. He also designed a furniture line produced for Knoll in the 1940s. His home and studio in Pennsylvania is a National Historic Landmark.