About science, storytelling and social conscience

One of the joys of my life as a writer is that I get to meet and hear firsthand so many stories. For a year, I’ve been able to share some of those “Sustainable We” stories with Journal readers, thanks to editor Sarah McKenzie. As she embarks on a new role, I too am shifting my focus — to a related effort I’m calling “Attainable We.”

As a communicator by profession, I have a profound sadness about how poorly we tend to share stories. The goal of Attainable We is this: How might we tell stories differently so that instead of deepening the grooves of a fragmented society, we shift the way we have conversations?

What if we were able to stop trying to be “right?”

I don’t believe there are absolute truths. Our society evolves based on the storylines we feed it. Look at science — the world of precise measure- ment and theory. Even there we’ve done a lot of shifting about what we believe.

Remember when Christians burned people at the stake if they did not agree that the earth is the center of the universe? By the time we

got to Newton’s era, we were able to believe in a clock-like universe of immutable laws. He helped us feel like we could predict everything. Now we have black holes and dark energy, and at the subatomic level we cannot predict anything.

We are always changing our truths. And finding new things that existed long before we became aware of them. Yet we still have a tendency to talk as if we see everything there is to be seen, have every perspective in place, and can arrive at a “right” answer.