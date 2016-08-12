Changes at the Southwest Journal

This is my last day at the Southwest Journal. I have enjoyed a 10-year tenure here as editor.

I am moving on to start a new job with the City of Minneapolis’ Communications Department. Dylan Thomas, who has long served as our assistant editor, is taking the reins of the newspaper as the new editor beginning Monday, Aug. 15. I am confident he will do an awesome job with both the Southwest Journal and the Journal.

I have loved this job so much and put out well over 500 newspapers during my time as editor. Thanks so much to all of our readers and the many amazing people in the community who have shared their stories with me over the years. I will be forever grateful to our publishers Janis Hall and Terry Gahan for giving me this opportunity.

I am also thrilled to be joining the city at a time of so much transformational change. My time at the Journals has given me a chance to learn so much about Minneapolis — a city I love very much.

I have had the opportunity to cover so many important events in the recent history of our city, including the tragic I-35W bridge collapse in 2007, the crowded 2013 mayoral race and the recent protests over the police shooting deaths of Jamar Clark and Philando Castile.

We have also published many special in-depth projects that have examined critical issues in Minneapolis, including reports on gun violence, youth homelessness and rail safety. I am very proud of our work on these stories.

It takes a strong and committed team to put out the Journals, and I have been honored to work with so many talented people, including our publishers, a design team led by Dana Croatt, a stellar sales crew, admin staff, our veteran distribution manager Marlo Johnson, our outstanding reporting team (Dylan Thomas, Michelle Bruch and Eric Best), and a long list of fabulous contributing writers and columnists who add a mix of unique voices to the paper. I have also worked with dozens of young journalists over the years as well who have contributed their time and talents as interns.

My life has been so enriched by my time here. Thank you for all your support and for reading us!