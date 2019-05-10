MnDOT shortens 46th street ramp closure period

The southbound ramp to 46th Street in South Minneapolis won't be closed nearly as long as expected, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. File photo

Interstate 35W’s southbound ramp to 46th Street will be closed for about a month, instead of about a year as previously expected, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Aaron Tag, MnDOT’s west area engineer, said the contractor and construction staff figured out a way to rearrange work to keep the ramp open longer. He said the ramp will close for about a month starting in early June but will mostly stay open for the rest of the I-35W construction project.

There will still be “intermittent” closures, Tag said, but he wasn’t sure exactly when they would be or for how long.

Tag said southbound drivers who plan on exiting at 46th Street will need to move into the right lane before 33rd Street because of work happening on the interstate. He said the entrance to northbound I-35W from 46th Street will close, as expected, as part of the final stage of the project starting next summer.

There aren’t any closures planned for ramps to southbound I-35W from 46th Street or to 46th Street from northbound I-35W.

The nearly $240 million I-35W project includes the installation of new concrete on the 50-year-old freeway and the rebuilding or repairing of 15 bridges. MnDOT is also creating new ramp access at Lake and 28th streets, building express lanes near downtown and a bus station at Lake Street.

Benefits of the project include wider and more accessible pedestrian bridges, reduced congestion and increased traffic mobility, MnDOT said. The project includes the rebuilding of the ramp to Interstate 94 west from I-35W north.