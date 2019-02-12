Nice Ride to deploy e-bikes in spring

Nice Ride Minnesota will soon include a fleet of electric bikes, in addition to its traditional pedal bikes. Photo courtesy Nice Ride Minnesota

Nice Ride Minnesota users will be able to rent electric bikes starting this spring, the company running the system announced Feb. 7.

The ride-sharing company Lyft said it will roll out 500 e-bikes when it deploys the Nice Ride fleet in April and an additional e-bikes 1,300 mid-season. The 1,800 e-bikes will complement the dockless blue bikes unveiled this past fall and will replace the system’s green docked bikes.

The e-bikes will have top speeds of around 15 to 18 miles per hour, according to Bill Dossett, executive director of the nonprofit Nice Ride Minnesota, which ran the namesake system through last summer. Users will check them out from and return them to docking stations located around Minneapolis.

“People who are already using the system may like this even better,” Dossett said. “We believe there will be more people who haven’t been using bikeshare who may want to when they can get where they’re going without showing up sweaty.”

Lyft has introduced e-bikes in three U.S. cities and has received positive responses, it says. It said in a presentation last week that e-bikes get roughly twice as much usage as pedal bikes and up to 15 trips per day in certain markets.

The new e-bikes will be black, unlike Nice Ride’s original green bikes and the blue dockless bikes. Dossett said Lyft will track how much Nice Ride patrons are using the e-bikes and swapping out their batteries accordingly.

Both the e-bikes and regular pedal bikes go the same speed on downhill roads, Dossett said. Users will notice the biggest difference when climbing uphill, as they will have the option of pedal assistance.

Lyft will also be adding 47 physical docking stations to Minneapolis, including 20 in Phillips/Cedar-Riverside and North Minneapolis. It plans on ensuring there are at least two stations in each of the 11 Minneapolis communities.

The company will also be launching a new reduced-fare membership program with online sign-up and verification through assistance programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

An annual Nice Ride membership will remain at $75 for 2019, and an annual monthly membership will remain at $18. Those memberships allow for unlimited 60-minute rides for their respective time period.

A Nice Ride day pass, which allows for unlimited of 30-minute rides, will remain at $6 for 2019. Single rides will be $2 per half hour. All rides cost an additional $2 per half hour beyond their respective time periods. Lyft will also charge a $1 fee to unlock the e-bikes, though it will waive that fee for reduced-fare members.