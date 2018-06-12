Interstate 35W construction hits a painful stage

The four-and-a-half year Interstate 35W construction project entered its most disruptive phase last weekend.

— Access to and from downtown Minneapolis is now closed via Highway 65, which connects 35W to 11th and 12th streets as well as 4th and 5th avenues downtown. Northbound access will reopen in the fall of 2018, while southbound access will remain closed through the fall of 2021. Buses are detouring to Park, Portland, 1st and Blaisdell avenues. When northbound access reopens in the fall, the Minnesota Dept. of Transportation cautions that only one lane will be open, so drivers are encouraged to take transit or find alternate routes.

— The ramp from northbound 35W to Lake Street is now closed through the fall of 2018. The ramp from 31st Street to southbound 35W is also closed, and will remain closed through the fall of 2021. Buses will continue to access both ramps through the summer months.

— The ramp from 35th Street to northbound 35W is closed through the fall of 2021.

— The ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound 35W is closed through the fall of 2021.

— The 26th Street bridge is closed through November 2018 for reconstruction.

— The 24th Street pedestrian bridge is closed through the fall of 2021.

— The 38th Street bridge is closed through July.

— Construction on the Franklin Avenue Bridge is finishing up this month, and the bridge is partially open for pedestrians, bicyclists and emergency vehicles.

For project information, visit mndot.gov/35w94. For transit information, visit metrotransit.org/35w.