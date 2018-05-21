35W construction open houses May 21, May 24

The Minnesota Dept. of Transportation will meet community members this week to discuss construction on Interstate 35W.
The “35W@94: Downtown to Crosstown” project involves the recent closure of the I-35W northbound ramp to westbound I-94, which will remain closed through the fall of 2021. The ramp will be completely reconstructed, and when it’s finished, vehicles will merge onto the left side of the freeway, a move aimed to reduce congestion.
More project closures:
— 26th Street bridge will close in early June through fall 2018
— 24th Street pedestrian bridge will close in early June through fall 2021
— 38th Street bridge remains closed through early August
— Franklin Avenue bridge to reopen this summer
The first open house is Monday, May 21 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Center for Changing Lives, located at 2400 Park Ave.
The second open house is Thursday, May 24 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Whittier Elementary School, located at 315 W. 26th St.
“Coffee with the contractor” is Wednesday, May 23 from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St.
For more information, visit dot.state.mn.us/35w94.
For bus route impacts, visit metrotransit.org/35W.