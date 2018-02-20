38th Street Bridge over I-35W closes March 2

Demolition of the 38th Street Bridge over Interstate 35W begins March 2, shutting down part of the highway for the weekend.

I-35W will close between Highway 62 and I-94 beginning at 10 p.m. March 2 and ending at 5 a.m. March 5. Northbound lanes will close between Highway 62 and I-94. Southbound lanes will close between 46th Street and I-94.

Crews will work 24 hours throughout the weekend closure, and bridge construction will continue for five months.

The closure impacts Metro Transit bus routes 23 and 133, and updated route information is available at metrotransit.org/alerts.

“For people using the interstate that weekend, we need them to plan ahead, give themselves plenty of time, and please be patient,” said Dave Aeikens, spokesman for the Minnesota Dept. of Transportation.

Also beginning March 2, the ramp from 36th Street to southbound I-35W will close until the fall of 2021.

For more information, visit dot.state.mn.us/35w94.