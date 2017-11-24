24th Street may see new bikeway

City officials are evaluating bikeway options for a one-mile stretch of 24th Street. Photo courtesy of City of Minneapolis

A resurfacing project on West 24th Street next summer could include a new bikeway between Hennepin and 3rd Avenue South. The street design is not finalized, and options include dedicated bike lanes.

The city’s stated goals for a bikeway include traffic calming, better bike infrastructure and connectivity, and better comfort and predictability for all road users.

City officials said bike lanes may require some changes to parking between Hennepin and Lyndale and between Nicollet and 3rd Avenue. A parking study found high use of parking spaces along 24th Street between Hennepin and Lyndale and between Blaisdell and 4th Avenue, but the study said more parking spaces remain available on side streets and major off-street parking lots.

A community meeting to discuss the project is Monday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. at Whittier Park, located at 10 E. 25th St.

The City Council is expected to vote on the street design later this year.

For more information, visit minneapolismn.gov/bicycles/projects/24thStBikeway.