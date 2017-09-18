I-35W project work commences

The Minnesota Dept. of Transportation has launched four years of work to reconstruct I-35W from 46th Street to I-94.

The Franklin Avenue bridge over Interstate 35W is scheduled to close today and remain closed through mid-2018. The Portland Avenue bridge over I-94 and I-35W is slated to close for two months in late September for pier work.

More information about road closures and lane reductions is available at dot.state.mn.us.

The project includes a new transit hub at Lake Street, reconstruction and re-decking of bridges over the freeway, and new exit ramps to the Lake Street business district.