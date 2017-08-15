I-35W construction details at Aug. 17 open house, Aug. 20 farmers market

An open house this week will cover the plans for I-35W construction, where work is slated to begin this month and continue until the fall of 2021.

The project between I-94 and 46th Street will create a new bus station at Lake Street and new ramps from northbound 35W to 28th Street and southbound 35W to Lake Street. Several bridges crossing the freeway will be rehabbed or reconstructed.

The open house is Thursday, Aug. 17 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Hope Community Children’s Village Center, located at 611 E. Franklin Ave.

Project representatives will also appear at the Kingfield Farmers Market on Aug. 20 from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at 4310 Nicollet Ave. S., as well as Franklin Open Streets on Aug. 27 and Nicollet Open Streets on Sept. 24.

For more information and construction staging maps, visit the project website.

