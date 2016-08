City crews are installing a protected bike lane on Blaisdell from 29th-40th Street and striping bike lanes on Nicollet from 40th-61st Street.

Installation and striping was slated to begin the week of Aug. 15, with Blaisdell’s bollards, or lane delineators, scheduled to come later.

One travel lane is removed from Blaisdell to create the bikeway, and city staff said the street would continue to move traffic at a similar rate.