Southwest principal Michael Favor resigns

Southwest High School’s principal announced his resignation Friday, after less than one year at the school.

Michael Favor accepted a job as assistant superintendent with Roseville Area Schools. He said he will finish out the school year at Southwest.

“I will always consider Minneapolis home, so this was not a decision made lightly,” he wrote in a letter.

Minneapolis Public Schools spokesman Dirk Tedmon said associate superintendent Carla Steinbach will lead the new principal search. That person will be Southwest’s fourth principal in four years.

Principal Bill Smith retired in 2017, and Karen Wells served as interim principal last year before the district hired Favor.

Adam Barrett, chair of the Southwest High School Foundation board, said Favor emphasized service learning and community outreach and wanted everyone to feel welcome at Southwest.

“He wanted inclusivity, even if it was as simple as a greeting and a handshake, to be extended to everyone” Barrett said.

Favor, who holds a doctorate in education, was interim superintendent of Monticello Public Schools before coming to Southwest. He previously had been an executive director in the Robbinsdale school district and a principal at Robbinsdale Cooper High School and Minneapolis North High School.