Still hopping after 40 years

Updated: April 3, 2019 - 2:59 pm
Jump rope
Lyndale Community School fifth-grader Dahaba Sharif hovers in the air during their school’s performance. Photos by Nate Gotlieb

The 40th annual Rope Power competition was held March 19 at Southwest High School. Students from five local elementary schools performed jump-rope routines as part of the event, created in 1979 by four Minneapolis Public Schools gym teachers.

jump rope
Lyndale Community School fifth-grader Sage Bergren hovers in the air during her school’s performance. Photos by Nate Gotlieb
The Burroughs Community School Rope Power Team
The Burroughs Community School Rope Power Team smiles for a photo. Photo courtesy of Ella Kester
Armatage Montessori School fifth-graders
Armatage Montessori School fifth-graders Avery Farniok (left) and Ruby Thousand smile for a picture. Photo by Nate Gotlieb
