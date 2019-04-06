Still hopping after 40 years

The 40th annual Rope Power competition was held March 19 at Southwest High School. Students from five local elementary schools performed jump-rope routines as part of the event, created in 1979 by four Minneapolis Public Schools gym teachers.
