Southwest High prepares for Blast Day

The Southwest High School student council will hold its annual Blast Day volunteering event on Dec. 21.

The day will include a variety of volunteer opportunities for Southwest students, from volunteering at the downtown Minneapolis homeless shelter People Serving People to tutoring at local elementary schools. Approximately 350 to 400 students will be out in the community volunteering, said teacher Sean Keir, who advises the student council.

The event will also include a blood drive at Southwest and the opportunity to pack “protein packs” that a longtime homeless advocate, Allan Law, will deliver.

Southwest has held Blast Day on the Friday before winter break for at least 25 years, Keir estimated. Blast stands for be loving and sharing together.

The event typically includes fundraising for a local or national charity or cause. This year, the event includes working with Simpson Housing Services to help collect items for people experiencing homelessness.

Other volunteer activities during the event include a Southwest choir going to sing at The Waters on 50th senior living community and helping to clean up the local neighborhood. The Gender Sexuality Alliance and ASL clubs will be hosting a neighborhood food drive in the days before the event, and the unified activity committee will be hosting a food drive within the school.

Community members can drop off food and donations for the event in bins outside of the school. Contact Keir at Sean.Keir@mpls.k12.mn.us for more information.