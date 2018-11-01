District touts farm-to-school program

Becca Carlson of Seeds Farm in Northfield talks about her involvement with Minneapolis Public Schools' farm-to-school program during a visit to Lyndale Community School on Wednesday.

Minneapolis Public Schools leaders showed off the district’s farm-to-school program to two leading members of the Minnesota House Education Finance Committee on Wednesday.

Superintendent Ed Graff, several School Board members and members of the district’s Culinary & Wellness Services department ate lunch with reps. Jenifer Loon (R-Eden Prairie) and Jim Davnie (DFL-Minneapolis) at Lyndale Community School. Loon is the chairwoman of the committee, and Davnie is the committee’s DFL lead. Also in attendance was a member of U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s staff.

The group ate a meal of chicken Alfredo pasta, locally grown delicata squash and a variety of salad-bar offerings, from peaches and pears to beans, carrots and salad.

The lunch came at the end of National Farm to School Month, a monthlong recognition of farm-to-school programs across the U.S. The aim of the month is to lift up the ways schools are connecting with food grown in their communities, said Anna Mullen, communications manager for the National Farm to School Network.

“We have so much evidence that students who know where their food comes from are more likely to eat it,” Mullen said. “That connection is one that’s been proven really powerful for changing the way kids eat.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2015 farm-to-school census, 42 percent of districts surveyed said they participate in farm-to-school activities, while another 16 percent said they planned to participate in the future. In Minnesota, 51 percent of surveyed districts said they participate in farm-to-school activities, and 15 percent said they planned to participate in the future.

The benefits of farm-to-school programming include increased meal-program participation, increased income for farmers and increased fruit and vegetable consumption among students with the lowest previous intake, according to the National Farm to School Network.

MPS created its farm-to-school program in 2013, when it started working with four farmers, according to Kate Seybold, the district’s farm-to-school coordinator. Nowadays, the program includes serving locally produced foods during meals and snacks, bringing farm partners into classrooms and cafeterias and holding taste tests and special events such as Junior Iron Chef.

The goal is to help students learn to think critically about their food and develop the vocabulary to describe what they like and don’t like, Seybold said.

“We really look at cafeterias as an educational space just like a classroom in that regard,” she said.

The district draws funding for its farm-to-school program from its food-service fund. It bought meat and produce from 15 small to mid-sized farms and farm cooperatives last year, including free-range turkey, grass-finished beef and 35 varieties of fruits and vegetables.

This year, the district is purchasing meat and produce from 13 farm and farm cooperatives, most of which are within 100 miles of Minneapolis. It also continues to purchase a variety of grains, baked goods, dairy and deserts from local vendors, such as Jonny Pops and Cookie Cart.

The farm-to-school program is beneficial for farmers in addition to students, Seybold said. Farmers know that their investments will lead to sales, she said, and the district is able to use large produce items that sometimes don’t sell well.

Farmer Becca Carlson, owner of Seeds Farm in Northfield, sells romaine lettuce, cucumbers and delicata squash to the district. Carlson said her relationship with MPS has helped her transition from a community-supported agriculture farm to one that specializes in wholesale delivery.

She said it’s meaningful for her to see kids fueling their bodies with healthy foods and developing healthy eating habits.

The farm-to-school program is part of MPS’ “true food” philosophy of serving whole and fresh foods without artificial flavorings. In recent years, the Culinary & Wellness Services department has worked to add kitchens and salad bars across the district and to feature an entirely locally sourced lunch on the first Thursday of each month. Just over half of the district’s schools have kitchens, Seybold said, adding that the pre-packed meals served at other schools have the same integrity as ones cooked in a school kitchen.

Bertrand Weber, the district’s director of culinary & wellness services, said Minnesota is one of 12 states without farm-to-school legislation. A lot of school districts don’t have a position such as the one Seybold occupies, he said, adding that such a lack of technical support is a barrier for districts interested in farm-to-school programming.

MPS serves about 13,500 breakfasts, 23,000 lunches and 3,500 dinners daily, according to its 2018-19 budget book. Breakfast is free for all students, while lunch ranges from $2.40 to $2.70 for students who aren’t eligible for free or reduced-price lunch.

Visit nutritionservices.mpls.k12.mn.us to learn more about the district’s farm-to-school program.