School Board trims two days from 18-19 calendar

The Minneapolis Board of Education on Thursday voted to trim the district’s 2018-19 calendar by two days.

School will end Friday, June 7, instead of Tuesday, June 11, as originally scheduled. The board this past January approved a similar measure for the 2017-18 school year, as recommended by Superintendent Ed Graff.

“The decision was especially welcomed in our buildings without air conditioning,” Graff wrote in a memo. “We do not believe the reduction of these two student contact days in mid-June negatively affected student learning for the school year.”

MPS had 176 student-instructional days scheduled for 2018-19, 11 above what state law requires. School starts Aug. 27 for students in grades 1-12 and goes into June, with a two-week winter break and a one-week spring break.

The board’s resolution this past January cited several factors for the switch, including that attendance for students and staff drops the further school goes into June.

The change is separate from the development and adoption of calendars for the 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years. A committee will begin developing those calendars later this month, with the goal of presenting them to the School Board in October, Graff wrote.