New Washburn principal excited for role

Emily Lilja Palmer said she hadn’t planned on applying for the Washburn High School principalship when the job opened this spring.

But that changed after she started talking with district leaders and Washburn staff and parents about the school.

Palmer said Washburn appealed to her because of its strong community, noting the love and enthusiasm people have for the school. She said she appreciates the notion of balance presented by the school’s academics, arts and athletics focus.

Palmer added that she sees Washburn as a school that’s “doing well but has goals for itself in terms of where they want to go.”

“My whole entire career has been going to schools that are doing well and helping make them become awesome,” Palmer said. “That sort of take-it-to-the-next-level, without any intentionality on my part, has kind of become what I do, and I think that’s part of why Washburn was interested in me coming is that they’re very stable … but they definitely have ambition to be the absolute best they can be.”