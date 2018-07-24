Southwest hires Royston as athletic director

Minneapolis Public Schools has hired Shakopee High School’s assistant athletic director to be the new athletic director at Southwest High School.

Kim Royston will start the position on July 30, new Southwest principal Michael Favor announced July 23. Royston spent the past year at Shakopee and previously was an administrative intern/dean of students, athletic director and football coach in Robbinsdale Area Schools.

“As a proud resident of the Southwest community, Kim is highly invested in and committed to utilizing his successful academic, leadership, and administrative experience to support the educational, athletic and social and emotional needs of every student, every day,” Favor wrote in a letter.

Royston earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Minnesota and also completed the K–12 principal licensure program at St. Cloud State University. A football standout at Cretin-Derham Hall, Royston played two seasons for the Gophers after transferring from the University of Wisconsin in 2008. He earned Minnesota’s internal defensive player of the year honors in 2011 and was also a two-time captain and a Distinguished Scholar as designated by the Big Ten.

Royston replaces Ryan Lamberty, who was placed on administrative leave this past winter. The district did not share details regarding his leave, due to state privacy laws.