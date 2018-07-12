District to hold referendum in November

Minneapolis Public Schools will hold a two-question, $30 million referendum this November, after the Board of Education unanimously approved placing it on the ballot last month.

The district is asking Minneapolis voters to increase its operating levy by about $18 million annually and to establish a capital projects, or technology, levy. The technology levy would raise approximately $12 million for the maintenance of and upgrades to district technology systems, freeing $12 million in general-operating funds. The district is not proposing any new technology-based initiatives.

“We are grateful for the past generous support of Minneapolis taxpayers,” Superintendent Ed Graff said in a statement last month. “This referendum is just one way MPS is working to ensure we have the resources available to invest in the programs our students need and deserve.”

The ask comes as costs outpace revenue in MPS and in many districts across Minnesota. At least 59 of Minnesota’s 327 school districts, including MPS, projected budget shortfalls for 2018-19, according to data collected by the Association of Metropolitan School Districts and the Minnesota Rural Education Association. Twenty-six metro-area school districts alone projected a combined 2018-19 shortfall of over $108 million, according to the metropolitan districts’ association.

Education leaders note that state funding, the largest source of operating revenue for schools, has not kept up with the pace of inflation since the early 2000s. They also note that districts are increasingly paying for special-education and English-learner expenses with operating revenue, as those costs rise and state and federal funding do not keep up.

Additionally, some urban districts, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, have seen enrollment declines over the past 15-plus years, contrib- uting to the losses in revenue.

MPS leaders say this year’s referendum is one part of their strategy to create a solid financial foundation for the district. They also made budget cuts this spring to address a projected $33 million shortfall for 2018-19 and are reviewing the district’s programming and services before crafting the 2019-20 budget.