Southwest welcomes new principal

Wells said in her remarks at the event that Favor, who has a doctorate in education, is strong, intelligent, open minded and “embodies the power of teamwork.”

“Dr. Favor exemplifies what it means to be a member of Southwest,” she said.

Favor said at the event that he’s excited to build on the excellence that’s already in place at Southwest, adding that he has a lot to learn about the Southwest community. He said he plans on being “value added” and that he’s “unapologetic about being about the students and learning.”

MPS Associate Superintendent Carla Steinbach said Favor will have some expectations, systems and structures that may be different than those in the Southwest community are used to. But she said Favor is a team guy and that he will collaborate, adding that he uses “we” a lot.

She added that Favor needs the help of those in the community to be successful.

Praise for Wells

In his remarks, Favor also praised Wells for leaning in on some “difficult conversations” and setting up the system to move forward with success.

Parent-teacher student organization co-chair Julie Flaskamp praised Wells for her dedication to the students at Southwest, noting the long hours she put in this year.