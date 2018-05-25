Washburn principal announces resignation

The principal at Washburn High School, Rhonda Dean, announced her resignation Friday, effective June 30.

Dean has been principal of the grades 9-12 school in the Tangletown neighborhood since July 2014, after serving six years as the principal of Andover High School. She said in a letter that many factors influenced her decision.

“While I thoroughly enjoy the principalship, at this point in my professional career I am looking forward to utilizing my leadership skills in another capacity,” Dean wrote. “As a licensed K-12 principal, district superintendent, and former math and business teacher, I am excited about future possibilities.”

Dean noted multiple benchmarks the school has achieved over the past four years, including how Washburn was the only school in the Minneapolis district last year to post double-digit gains on the reading and math portions of the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment test. She also noted how the school’s average ACT score increased from 20 to 22 and how attendance at fine arts performances and other schoolwide events has dramatically increased, among other accomplishments.

“Washburn is in a great place,” Dean wrote. “We have dedicated students, a great staff, a strong administrative team and a supportive community.”

Dean worked for 11 years as an assistant principal at Wayzata High School before working as principal at Andover. Previously, she had been a math teacher in the Minneapolis district.