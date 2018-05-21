Lyndale celebrates School of Excellence validation

Jon Millerhagen, executive director of the Minnesota Elementary School Principals' Association, presents a School of Excellence award to Lyndale Community School.

Lyndale Community School celebrated its status as a School of Excellence during an all-school assembly Monday afternoon.

Members of the school’s 2016-17 instructional leadership team accepted a School of Excellence award from Minnesota Elementary School Principal’s Association Executive Director Jon Millerhagen. Minneapolis Superintendent Ed Graff praised the students, staff and community for their work.

“You’re doing a great job of demonstrating what it means to be a Lyndale Eagle,” he told the students.

The ceremony came nearly nine months after the pre-K-5 school of about 515 students received the School of Excellence validation. The Minnesota Elementary School Principal’s Association gives the status to schools who go through a prescribed self-reflection process and make a plan to build on their strengths and address weaknesses.

The process doesn’t penalize schools if they have lower levels of student achievement, said Sam Richardson, chair of the association’s School of Excellence Committee. Rather, he said, it honors the schools for engaging in that self-study process.

“This process helps people reflect on the types of things they are doing very well and the success they are having with students,” Richardson said.

In a press release, Lyndale Principal Mark Stauduhar said the process helped the school identify its strengths, which include the ways it partners with the community. He noted the school’s band, orchestra and choral partnerships as well as its partnership with Children’s Theatre Company.