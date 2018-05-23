AchieveMpls seeks grad coaches

AchieveMpls, the nonprofit partner of Minneapolis Public Schools, is recruiting adult volunteers to serve as graduation coaches for ninth-graders and 12th-graders for next school year.

Coaches provide guidance to MPS students twice a month in a classroom setting throughout the academic year. They meet with individual 12th-graders or small groups of ninth-graders to help them transition into and out of high school and build skills and confidence. Coaches can also offer additional monitored support via email between sessions.

All graduation coaches receive volunteer training, program curriculum and ongoing supervision and support throughout the school year.

According to AchieveMpls, research shows that a supportive adult can powerfully impact a young person’s academic and personal success. The organization says that students with mentors are more likely to feel connected to school, have better self-esteem and experience greater success in setting and achieving their goals.

One in three young people grow up without this type of additional support, the organization says.

For more information about the program, participant videos and an application form, visit achievempls.org/GraduationCoaches or contact Amy Shapiro at ashapiro@achievempls.org. All applications are due Friday, June 15. Volunteers from diverse communities are particularly encouraged to apply.