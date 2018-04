Lake Harriet Community School fourth-graders (from left to right) Ava Magras, Marin Kees, Sadhana Ramraj and Frances Duffy pose with a piece of artwork they created called “Inclusion: Through These Doors all are Welcome.”

The four presented the piece to the school’s fourth-grade class on April 10. They said it’s good for their school when people include one another, noting that inclusion can lead to lifelong friendships and make people feel good about themselves.