Ex-MPS Athletic Director Tucker joins Minneapolis nonprofit

Former Minneapolis schools Athletic Director Trent Tucker has joined the Minneapolis-based nonprofit Hunger Impact Partners, the organization announced Wednesday.

The organization says Tucker will be a spokesman and advocate for nutrition programs available for children from low-income households throughout Minnesota.

“It’s heartbreaking when I see a child who doesn’t have enough food,” Tucker said in a press release. “I’m eager to work with Hunger Impact Partners on behalf of children and teens to make sure they get the nutrition they need to perform at their best — academically, physically, mentally and artistically.”

Tucker played basketball at the University of Minnesota and helped the Gophers to the 1982 Big Ten championship. He was drafted sixth overall by the New York Knicks in 1982 and played for 11 years in the NBA, winning an NBA title with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in 1993.

Tucker became the Minneapolis district’s athletic director in 2013 and resigned in February.

In the press release, Hunger Impact Partners CEO Ellie Lucas said that Tucker “will be a champion of children and work to engage others in the community.”

“He will also help raise the necessary funding to make sure our community programs receive the support they need to feed our children on a sustainable basis,” she said.

Hunger Impact Partners is focused on nourishing kids to support their academic performance and health outcomes. Visit hungerimpactpartners.org to learn more about the organization.